Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 436.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

