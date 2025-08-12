Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

