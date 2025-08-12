Linscomb Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $96,723,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 77,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

