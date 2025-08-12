LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $31,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $401.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $254.43 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 0.96.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

