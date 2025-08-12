GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Financial Contrast

Volatility and Risk

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and John B. Sanfilippo & Son”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $1.32 N/A John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.07 billion 0.69 $60.25 million $4.74 13.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John B. Sanfilippo & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech 498.04% N/A -76.15% John B. Sanfilippo & Son 5.00% 16.98% 10.22%

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

