Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hillenbrand updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.350 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 76,487 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 622.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. KeyCorp downgraded Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

