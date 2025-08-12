Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $26.78 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total transaction of $1,723,783.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,036,588.10. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,416 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $267.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.17 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.60.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

