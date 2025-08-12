Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,003 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $218,533,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Lennar by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after acquiring an additional 207,343 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Lennar by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lennar by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,102,000 after acquiring an additional 268,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.29. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

