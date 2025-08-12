Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,364 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $40,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.