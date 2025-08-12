Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,626 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,218.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $627.07 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,232.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,096.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

