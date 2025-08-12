Reviewing Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF) & Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF – Get Free Report) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pine Valley Mining and Peabody Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pine Valley Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.1268) -0.04 Peabody Energy $4.24 billion 0.51 $370.90 million $1.03 17.09

Analyst Recommendations

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pine Valley Mining. Pine Valley Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peabody Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pine Valley Mining and Peabody Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pine Valley Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Peabody Energy has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Peabody Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peabody Energy is more favorable than Pine Valley Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pine Valley Mining and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pine Valley Mining N/A N/A N/A Peabody Energy 3.43% 4.41% 2.79%

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Pine Valley Mining on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pine Valley Mining

Pine Valley Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Willow Creek Coal Mine, which produces pulverized coal injection and coking coal, located near Chetwynd, Canada. The company also has interests in Pine Pass, Crassier Creek, Falling Creek, Fisher Creek, and Indin Lake gold property. It has operations in Japan, Korea, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S. Thermal, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; low sulfur and high British thermal unit thermal coal; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It also engages in marketing and brokering of coal from other coal producers; trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

