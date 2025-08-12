Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $16.02 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,238 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BOX were worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 420,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 289,112 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 487,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 271,745 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $8,551,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $8,405,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 248.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 294,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 210,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE BOX opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,450,200.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 133,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,125.78. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,371. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

