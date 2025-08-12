Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $480,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

JEPI stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

