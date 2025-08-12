Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $42,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after acquiring an additional 367,703 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,560,000 after acquiring an additional 240,144 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $67,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23,496.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $270.57 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.57.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

