Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 2.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

MSCI Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MSCI opened at $550.08 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $562.40 and a 200-day moving average of $562.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

