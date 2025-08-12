AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 17,947 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waystar were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Waystar by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $359,944.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,211,277. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $1,785,479.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares in the company, valued at $29,235,652.06. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,723,436 shares of company stock worth $326,724,969. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

