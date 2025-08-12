Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Lessened by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after buying an additional 1,771,982 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $933,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $141.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $173.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574,763 shares of company stock worth $687,094,691. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

