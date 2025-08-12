Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 819,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $44,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Rollins by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.