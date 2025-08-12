Deutsche Bank AG Has $60.67 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 776,687 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Entegris were worth $60,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $7,549,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Entegris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $6,895,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

