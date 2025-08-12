Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 841,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Ball worth $43,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 545,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ball by 24.1% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 22.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ball by 35.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,238,000 after purchasing an additional 454,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,952,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BALL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

