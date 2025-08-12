SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $10.04. SGS shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 61,078 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on SGSOY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised SGS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised SGS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGSOY
SGS Stock Down 0.5%
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SGS
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.