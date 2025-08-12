Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.32 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.35). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.35), with a volume of 638,238 shares trading hands.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.

About Target Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.