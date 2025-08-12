Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as low as $14.50. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 27,965 shares traded.

Rand Worldwide Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 333.0%.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.