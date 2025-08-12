iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and traded as low as $25.48. iShares MSCI Chile ETF shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 130,335 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

