Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,987,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,619,000 after purchasing an additional 500,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 290,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 704,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,023,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

