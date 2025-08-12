AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Wabtec by 9.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.
Wabtec Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of WAB stock opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day moving average of $193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wabtec Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.35, for a total transaction of $189,028.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,122,033.10. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $603,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,153,472.50. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,767. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wabtec Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
