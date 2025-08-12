Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,745 Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,873 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $96,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $72,269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,315,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE D opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.