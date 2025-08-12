Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,440,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Cameco Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

