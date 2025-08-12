Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,103 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 1.3%

EXC stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.