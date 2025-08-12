JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.77% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $522,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

