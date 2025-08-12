Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,310 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Rivian Automotive worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $144,030,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $959,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,944,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,772 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,557. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

