1,939 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,573,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,135,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after buying an additional 230,173 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Clorox by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,932,000 after buying an additional 316,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,213,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 2.2%

CLX opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average is $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

