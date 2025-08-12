Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 10th

Invesco QQQ, BitMine Immersion Technologies, SoundHound AI, UnitedHealth Group, and CoreWeave are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market based on fundamental metrics such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. They often pay steady dividends and trade below what investors estimate to be their intrinsic worth. Value investors buy these stocks expecting their prices to rise as the market corrects the mispricing, offering both potential capital appreciation and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $574.55. 35,191,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,779,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $549.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.23. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

Shares of BMNR traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 91,287,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,903. The stock has a market cap of $221.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 206,161,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,324,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $24.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.74. 10,146,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,404,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.78 and a 200 day moving average of $406.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

CoreWeave (CRWV)

CoreWeave stock traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.55. 17,088,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,067,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

See Also