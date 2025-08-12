Best Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – August 9th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares issued by companies that are either incorporated in mainland China or derive the bulk of their revenues from Chinese operations. These shares trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges (A-shares and B-shares) as well as on overseas markets like Hong Kong (H-shares, red chips) and in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Investors buy Chinese stocks to gain exposure to China’s economic growth, though they may face unique regulatory and market-access risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded down $20.50 on Friday, reaching $370.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,050. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.94. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,787. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded up $18.05 on Friday, reaching $1,255.01. The stock had a trading volume of 136,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,191.75. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,521.01. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

