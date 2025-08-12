European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.71 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 96.40 ($1.29). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.28), with a volume of 435,880 shares changing hands.
European Assets Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £344.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.34.
About European Assets Trust
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
