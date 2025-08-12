Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 115,024.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 407,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 407,186 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 83,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.