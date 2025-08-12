PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.50. PCCW shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 588 shares.

PCCW Stock Up 7.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

PCCW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.3466 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,162.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

