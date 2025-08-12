Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

