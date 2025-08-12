Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $426.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.62. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

