Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Passur Aerospace Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Passur Aerospace shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 14,900 shares changing hands.
Passur Aerospace Stock Down 50.0%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Passur Aerospace Company Profile
PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Passur Aerospace
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Passur Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passur Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.