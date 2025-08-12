Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 2,386 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.