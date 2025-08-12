Callan Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.