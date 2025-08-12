Saiph Capital LLC Sells 457 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Saiph Capital LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Saiph Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

