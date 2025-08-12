Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Position Lowered by Ariadne Wealth Management LP

Ariadne Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ariadne Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $76.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

