Ariadne Wealth Management LP Has $1.73 Million Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ariadne Wealth Management LP owned 0.13% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,131,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after acquiring an additional 109,659 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,545,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,014,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 64,199 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,219,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,127,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

