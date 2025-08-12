Finer Wealth Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Kaleidoscope Capital LP bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,413,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $54.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.