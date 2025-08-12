JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Stake Lessened by Saiph Capital LLC

Saiph Capital LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Saiph Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Saiph Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

JPLD opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

