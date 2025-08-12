Ariadne Wealth Management LP Has $3 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 128.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDS opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $64.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

About Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

