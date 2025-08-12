Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Saiph Capital LLC

Saiph Capital LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after acquiring an additional 211,332 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after acquiring an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 182,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.00.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.