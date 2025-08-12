Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFA. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 10,834.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 114,414 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 384.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 124,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,539,000.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFA opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

